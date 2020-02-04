Entertainment

Meeting, 20 years later, of 'Wild Games'

February 4, 2020
Lisa Durant
It has been 22 years since a film was established as an erotic myth of the nineties. We tell you, clearly, about 'Wild Games', one of the thrillers more risky and controversial of its moment that is still a jewel to this day. And as in Fotogramas we love a nostalgic moment, what we bring you today promises to provoke the occasional tear among the most fanatics of this film, because its two protagonists, Denise Richards Y Neve Campbell, just met again.

And proof of this is this image, which was up Denise, 48, in her official account of Instagram. In the photo we can see her posing on the arm of Neve, 46, her cast partner and who she admits not seeing since the film's premiere. Both met again in a meeting with their fans, and as the actress commented in the publication, both had a great time catching up, "Remembering filming and sharing stories about our children."


Further, Denise had nothing but beautiful words for the protagonist of 'Scream', which he defines as "as humble as I remembered", highlighting that one of the things he likes most about the shootings is to cross again in the path of his companions, since he finds "comforting to reconnect"Denise concluded.

The 1998 film, also starring Matt Dillon and Kevin BaconHe told how a university counselor was accused of two rape students, a fact that hid much more than the viewer believes, uncovering a conspiracy full of eroticism. At that time, both Campbell and Richards were rising actresses thanks to the saga 'Scream' and the series 'Five in family', and movies like 'Starship Troopers'.

