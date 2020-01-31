Entertainment

Meet the new drivers

January 31, 2020
Lisa Durant
After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's best aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he always wanted to be, exceeding the limits as a brave test pilot and dodging the advance in his rank that would place it on land. During training to a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), distinctive: "Rooster", the son of Maverick's late friend, and Radar Interception Officer , Lieutenant Nick Bradshaw, known as "Goose." Facing an uncertain future and the ghosts of his past, Maverick is involved in a confrontation with his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the maximum sacrifice of those who will be chosen to fly.

The highly anticipated sequel, directed by Joseph Kosinski, will arrive in July. To open our mouths, we already have pictures of the new drivers of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. Are you ready to meet them?

