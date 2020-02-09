Meet the Mexican actress who will sing at the Óscar 2020 Awards

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mexican talent will be presented at the Óscar Awards this Sunday, February 9; Mexican singer Carmen Sarahí García Saenz, will delight with the song "Into the unknow" from the movie "Frozen 2" with the singers Idina Menzel and Aurora.

Without looking for it, Carmen Sarahí, who gave voice to Elsa in the sequel to the movie "Frozen", will step on Sunday the stage of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles during the delivery of the Oscar Awards, to fulfill a dream that he longed for.

You may be interested: What time and where to see the Oscar Awards 2020

I find it hard to believe that my dream has been fulfilled in the most unexpected way and at a crucial and important moment for both humanity and women. I feel all his love and I hug him and I keep him to shelter me on Sunday in that iconic scenario, "reads Carmen's description of the image, where her performance at the ceremony is confirmed.

Carmen, who arrived in the US city since last Thursday, revealed that one of the most complicated things she has lived before her performance has been to keep the secret that she would be present at this Sunday's ceremony, but finally she can shout at the four winds

During an interview he explained that despite the great happiness he feels, there is also a lot of nervousness and even fear within it, but he confessed that talking with other "Elsas" from different parts of the world with whom he will share the stage, has given him great confidence and tranquility, because the other actresses go through their same circumstances.