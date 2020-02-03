Meet Emma Chamberlain, the famous 'youtuber' with 8.5 million followers on Instagram

Unlike other social media stars, Emma refuses to advertise weight loss products. "Everyone does their business and I'm not going to get into that. It's just that I believe that growing up with social networks created food problems for me as a child. And I've fought against it all my life. Almost everyone I know has suffered some kind of eating disorder. I just don't want to worry anyone, but I've suffered several. "

On other occasions he has talked about how his intense night video editing sessions have caused him anxiety. But now she also confesses that looking at herself for so many hours created a severe case of body dysmorphic disorder. "There have been times when I was unhealthy (low) and I thought I was obese. It's horrible," he says. "My whole family told me that I looked very bad. They told me 'it seems that you are dying' and I answered them 'I think I look great'". This is one of the reasons why you have sworn not to use Facetune or any other image manipulation application. "I refuse to do it because I don't need anyone to think that I am like that," he explains. "I am as I am and there is no more."

A few seconds later, he tells the owner of the cafeteria that he has gone to the bathroom in his other establishment many times and thanks him for the service he provides. And at some point in the middle of that conversation, I see clearly why this woman is millions of light years above deciding between gold and rose gold. While Instagram is worried about predicting 2020 trends (the "authenticity" tops the list), Emma could have given a 'masterclass' about it when she was 15 years old. He dreamed of becoming 'youtuber', and discovered that "being real" was his passage to success. even before people started using the "#raw" and "#nofilter" tags. This is the number two ingredient in our recipe.

Emma is used to hearing rumors about her. Some, like the one who is dating a certain curly-haired boy, are "can't confirm before the camera, but yes." Others…

"People think I don't take a shower," Emma says as she drinks her vegetable latte coffee. "I joked about it on Snapchat and they took it seriously. I was freaking out."

When I was 18, if millions of people thought I might not shower, I would have bought a no return ticket to my parents' house on the outskirts of Chicago. And he would never have contact with the outside world again. Emma starts laughing.