Meet Emma Chamberlain, the famous 'youtuber' with 8.5 million followers on Instagram

I'm going to do a manicure in light green to the statue of Liberty that I would never have chosen for myself. And all because Emma Chamberlain (@emmachamberlain) has said she likes that tone. We are in Polish House, Emma's favorite place to get the manicure-pedicure combo and, with her approval, I'm going to do mine in the aforementioned color. Meanwhile, I was trying to convince myself: "It doesn't matter if you're touching the 30s and you don't like going to the concerts because there is a lot of noise, you're still young to wear lime green nails."
So I ventured to ask for a "mint touch" on the nails of my feet and hands, after making sure Emma doesn't think that combining both is out of date. (The night before this interview I wrote to my 24-year-old sister overwhelmed to ask what she should wear. "What if teenagers laugh at me?" I wrote half seriously, half jokingly. "Surely they laugh" he replied) .
In case it's still not clear: I have no idea what is considered cool today. I follow the right 'influencers' and I'm subscribed to the right Pinterest boards, but being truly 'cool' in 2020 is a complicated thing to achieve. It does not consist in choosing between gold, silver or rose gold jewelry (something crucial when I was in college), nowadays girls mix all kinds of metals in their accessories. And in any case, the more old-fashioned something seems (unstained roots, ugly shoes, grandma's sweaters), the more "I like" it gets on the nets.
"The word 'influencer' gives me a lot of repelus," says Emma, who is one of them. "Let's give an example: if someone calls me 'influencer' it means that my job is to 'influence', and I don't think that is the case. I prefer to entertain and be friends with my followers. I don't want to influence them" (I look at my nails and I feel bad for letting myself be coaxed).
But whether Emma thinks she has the ability to persuade or not (and she does), that is not the issue. When I try to explain to someone over 30 years the success of people like her – millions of followers on social networks, figures of astronomical visits on YouTube, a collaboration with Louis Vuitton, the fainting that causes people like my sister when upload a video – the question they ask me is: "Ok … but why her?" What does a normal girl from San Mateo County (California) have that captivates other teenagers around the world in such a way that they catapult her to Internet fame? I'm not the only one who has no idea, Emma doesn't know how to answer me either.
Why do some people manage to create a connection and others don't? Asks me. "I think about it sometimes … Why has it worked?"
There are many things about Emma Chamberlain that are normal, things she shares with young people her age. His 'crush' is Timothée Chalamet ("I lose his curls"); He hates Keds shoes ("they are nothing cute"), a personal style he is developing (he wears a turtleneck with several necklaces) and a slight obsession with the Jonas Brothers. "I've been a big fan since the first day," Emma says, remembering how he fled the day he met Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at Paris Fashion Week. "I've always been obsessed with them, so it was nice to meet him. I think I couldn't explain how much I loved him, but we didn't have much time."
Talking with Emma is easy, there is no pressure. But then I ask him where his necklaces are from and he politely replies that they are a "Vuitton" gift. Ah, it is true, that this is a "cool girl" of the real ones. The history of its beginnings on YouTube is more than known and replicated now, but the truth is that it is not different from that of all those teenagers who tried to make vloggers from their rooms at their parents' house. Emma herself opened several channels during high school but closed them when she saw that they were not very successful.
But her musician father encouraged her to try again. "It was summer. I didn't want to spend the holidays reading. I needed to activate other areas of my brain, I was very bored. So I decided that I would make videos every day."
After other failed experiments (this time she tried the beauty videos), Emma finally went viral with a video titled "We owe an apology to the stores around a hundred". In case you have not seen it, view the "haul" videos with expensive products, but instead of emptying the Sephora, Emma launches the purchase of dubious quality products that cost 99 cents per unit.
"I made the video because … I don't know what I was doing. I have no idea what I was thinking. Yes, it seemed like a very cool idea and I really wanted to do it. I thought 'I'm going to have a great time doing this "… And it seems that other people also liked the idea. So I thought: 'it's done'".
The overwhelming response to the video made Emma realize something crucial: being herself (funny, expressive and sometimes clumsy) was her thing. So he continued on that path, making harmless teasing about vegan pizzas, his own grains and his own versions of YouTube hits (makeup tutorials that end badly, 'reviews' of cinnamon products but choking …)
Emma is, in other words, satire in person: someone who has created her personal brand by parodying herself. "Is that to see, I laugh at the 'youtubers' but I am one. I see it as a 'why not enter the game? If you can not defeat them, join them.'" So basically he stopped playing the game of others and created his own. And I realize that this is the first ingredient of "why her?" We were wondering before. Because he rejects YouTube standards and is not afraid to shout to the four winds "to give everything".
Other 'youtubers' have begun to copy their recording and editing style (very fast zooms to their faces, retro texts, subtitles that disappear too quickly, bad premeditated angles …). But this has not stopped her. Emma has invented another new style.
She left high school, moved to Los Angeles and took a quick course on how to be an independent teenager. She began to give statements to the press and go to events, mostly because she felt lonely and that was a mental challenge for her young age.
"It's the Hunger Games," Emma says without batting an eye on the superficial culture in which she found herself submerged. At this point in the conversation, we have left the nail salon and crossed the street towards Dayglow, a miniature cafeteria where we are only and the owner of the establishment. "Living in Los Angeles and having an unhealthy weight is normal. And that is something very, very very twisted, really."
Unlike other social media stars, Emma refuses to advertise weight loss products. "Everyone does their business and I'm not going to get into that. It's just that I believe that growing up with social networks created food problems for me as a child. And I've fought against it all my life. Almost everyone I know has suffered some kind of eating disorder. I just don't want to worry anyone, but I've suffered several. "
On other occasions he has talked about how his intense night video editing sessions have caused him anxiety. But now she also confesses that looking at herself for so many hours created a severe case of body dysmorphic disorder. "There have been times when I was unhealthy (low) and I thought I was obese. It's horrible," he says. "My whole family told me that I looked very bad. They told me 'it seems that you are dying' and I answered them 'I think I look great'". This is one of the reasons why you have sworn not to use Facetune or any other image manipulation application. "I refuse to do it because I don't need anyone to think that I am like that," he explains. "I am as I am and there is no more."
A few seconds later, he tells the owner of the cafeteria that he has gone to the bathroom in his other establishment many times and thanks him for the service he provides. And at some point in the middle of that conversation, I see clearly why this woman is millions of light years above deciding between gold and rose gold. While Instagram is worried about predicting 2020 trends (the "authenticity" tops the list), Emma could have given a 'masterclass' about it when she was 15 years old. He dreamed of becoming 'youtuber', and discovered that "being real" was his passage to success. even before people started using the "#raw" and "#nofilter" tags. This is the number two ingredient in our recipe.
Emma is used to hearing rumors about her. Some, like the one who is dating a certain curly-haired boy, are "can't confirm before the camera, but yes." Others…
"People think I don't take a shower," Emma says as she drinks her vegetable latte coffee. "I joked about it on Snapchat and they took it seriously. I was freaking out."
When I was 18, if millions of people thought I might not shower, I would have bought a no return ticket to my parents' house on the outskirts of Chicago. And he would never have contact with the outside world again. Emma starts laughing.
And this is where the third ingredient comes in, the real secret sauce of the recipe. It turns out that Emma does have something that other girls don't have, and that is what dazzles her most about her videos: she doesn't mind being or not being 'cool'. It doesn't matter what people think of their necklaces, their high neck, their hair, their life or their opinions. It doesn't exactly matter. It is the embodiment of all those memes with sunglasses that represent that "I am above that" attitude. Here you can listen to Emma's podcast: 'Stupidly Genious'.
"I don't take it very seriously," says Emma. "I just think: I have a life and I'm not going to waste my time trying to be that 'youtuber' that people take seriously. I don't care, do you know what I mean? Look at my videos and if you hate them, go to watch the news or whatever. I don't know. Have fun, I don't care what you do. "
However, there are other things that really matter to her, such as her personal and romantic life, and that she sees as her next challenge. "I would like to be honest about my relationship," he confides. "But things change so fast. If I say something now, who knows what will be of my life in three months? I could be pregnant." (He wants to make it clear that he is wearing the IUD and has no plans to get pregnant.)
Of course, if there is someone who knows what the world will be like in three months, or even three years, that is Emma. The rest of the mortals will simply follow in their wake and enjoy the entertaining journey that she is.
Photos by Eric Ray Davidson. Realization by Aya Kanai. Video by Janet Upadhye. Hair: Kristin Ess. Makeup: Kelsey Deenihan for The Wall Group. Props by Danielle von Braun. Production: Crawford Productions. Location: Fred Segal Sunset. Emma wears: Look coat synthetic hair: Stella McCartney's jacket; Nicholas Kirkwood shoes; earrings by Sylvia Toledano. Look white high boots: Dior dress and boots. Coffee look like a hat: Vivetta jacket and shorts; Fred Segal Originals t-shirt; Dr. Martens boots; Stella McCartney sunglasses. Look undone ties: Louis Vuitton top, skirt, boots and earrings. Look blue boots: dress and boots Valentino Shoes (clockwise): Jimmy Choo, Fendi, Wandler, Simon Miller, Amina Muaddi, Jimmy Choo, Tory Burch (2). Look pink glasses: Fendi jacket, shirt, skirt and socks; Anna Sui sunglasses.
