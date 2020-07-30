Mediterranean, what are the protagonists of Gabriele Salvatores' film doing today?

Share it:

Almost thirty years have passed since Italy and the Academy lost themselves on the beaches of a remote island of the Aegean Sea together with a group of frightened Italian soldiers: Mediterranean it was Gabriele Salvatores' Oscar triumph, and it was also and above all thanks to the members of that band of unwary isolated from the world in turmoil.

Components that, in the 28 years since the film was released, have obviously continued to go their own way: so let's put ourselves for a moment on their trail and let's find out what the protagonists of the Mediterranean do today.

Needless to spend too many words for Claudio Bisio and Diego Abatantuono: the two comedians are still on the crest of the wave and their cinematographic, television and theatrical careers are well known to all. Our Lieutenant Montini, Claudio Bigagli, instead concentrated with moderate success on cinema and television: among his most famous interpretations we find Pasolini, an Italian crime, Three Meters Above the Sky, I Want You and, on TV, The Name of the Rose and The New Pope.

Also Giuseppe Cederna has been seen in quite a few films and TV series, including Nine, Femmine Contro Malchi, Hammamet and the three seasons of 1992, 1993 and 1994. Ugo Conti, however, last appeared on the big screen in 2018 for Bene Ma Non Benissimo by Francesco Mandelli, but in his curriculum we also find others collaborations with Salvatores himself (Amnèsia, Happy Family).

Has Gigio Alberti taken part in films such as Quo Vadis, Baby? and Human Capital, and just in these days he started going around the theaters with his friend and colleague Claudio Bisio. Vana Barba, the beautiful Vassilissa of the film, has instead disappeared from our radars: for her only participations in television programs and theatrical shows not particularly known. And Salvatores? The well-known director is always at work and seems to be planning a coronavirus documentary film.