Medina brings his fans closer to the privacy of his home

Mazatlan Sinaloa.- From the intimacy of his home, as other characters in the local, national and international show have done, Jorge Medina engaged in interaction with his followers through Facebook and YouTube Live.

The singer from Rosario is in Mazatlán, along with his family, fulfilling the quarantine that the government has requested, so he used the support of his son and his wife to solve the technical failures that initially prevented him from starting the transmission, scheduled for 19 : 00 hours last Wednesday.

After almost half an hour pressured for not going wrong with what was announced on YouTube, the artist asked for the support of his son, while apologizing to the almost 4 thousand connected in his transmission via Facebook.

At last the connection was made and Medina started with some music accompanied by a guitar.

Endearing. It was worth making a mistake is the melody with which it started. Hence he explained that Secrets of my memory It is the song that has cost him scolding for having written it, and it is that, he said, it talks about that we all sometimes have 'memories' kept in our hearts about a past love and that 'they pinch you', a statement that it was difficult for him to do because he was introduce your wife.

"At the end of the day, the songs are for people and you made it important," he said, and began to interpret it.

He said that many in this quarantine are in difficult times due to confinement and bewilderment of what is happening. He explained to those who asked him certain melodies that he lacked the support of musicians, because he does not receive anyone at home as a preventive measure in the face of the Covid-19 situation, so he warned that although he was a bad guitarist, he did it with much affection.

One of his great revelations was that the song

Because you came He was going to interpret it to his wife, Mona, on his wedding day, however, he could not do it because the piece could be broadcast prematurely through cell phones.



He revealed that his son Juan Miguel is a musician and chef, but he has denied it because he does not like to appear, and he was saying it to see if he convinced him to accompany him playing, but that he knew that he would not convince him.

Available to me,

What are you going to give me,

The sound of your shoes,

The glass spills,

My ex's call and other songs were part of the two-hour broadcast, some part of the repertoire he once performed alongside La Arrolladora Banda El Limón, of which he was part for several years.