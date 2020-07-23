MediEvil hides a PS1 emulator inside, let's see it in action with Silent Hill

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Modder Lance McDonald analyzed the MediEvil source code for PlayStation 4 discovering how the game hides inside an emulator of the first Sony console, theoretically usable also to run other games.

Let's say theoretically why the emulator in question is actually an optimized software to run MediEvil correctly however it is also possible to use it to start other PS1 titles, Lance McDonald specifically used the first Silent Hill in 1999 as the basis for his tests.

Silent Hill in 4K on PS4 PRO thanks to the MediEvil emulator? It seems madness yet the game actually starts, albeit with significant technical problems that make it absolutely unplayable, between graphic and sound glitches, minimized framerates and non-existent optimization. So don't expect to be able to buy MediEvil for PS4 and use it as an emulator, of course.

Did you know? MediEvil 2 for PS4 is in development according to some rumors always in the studios of OtherOcean, at the moment Sony has never officially announced the project, the remake of the adventures of Sir Daniel seems to have sold about 400,000 copies worldwide, a figure not very high but apparently sufficient to justify the re-release of the sequel.