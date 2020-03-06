MediEvil 2 Remake is not under development according to Other Ocean

Share it:

The composer of MediEvil 2 was very clear a month ago. In fact, although he did not say it verbatim, he did hint that this first PlayStation game could also have its own remake, just as it happened recently with the MediEvil Remake. However, the creators of that version have just said that a supposed MediEvil 2 Remake is not being developed right now.

The information has come through statements from the producer of MediEvil Remake through Twitter (us via Gamingbolt). This is what Jeff Nachbaur has said about the whole topic: "I know that some people follow me for my participation in MediEvil. But you should know that here in OOEmeryville we are no longer working on anything from MediEvil … although we would be more than happy to do it again (track, track, Sony ;-)). Now we're just avid fans like the rest of you. ".

Subsequently and through a second tweet, Nachbaur has confirmed that, in case of receiving the call from Sony, they have several ideas to show them: "#MediEvil is probably the most favorite thing I've worked on in my career. I'm incredibly proud of my team and the work they did to resuscitate a classic. And if anyone asks, yes … we have some great plans for future Dan's adventures if we have the chance! ".

I know some folks follow me because of my involvement in MediEvil. You should know we here at OOEmeryville are no longer working on anything MediEvil … although we would be more than happy to do so again (hint, hint, Sony ;-)). We are now just avid fans like the rest of you. – Jeff Nachbaur (@nockeyworld) March 4, 2020

Does all this mean that the composer wanted to generate a stir to see if Sony was pronounced? It's possible; but it is also likely that she wanted to contact him before the developer herself. Maybe out of respect for those professionals who worked on the original.

Although it is also true that, in their day, the original creators of MediEvil learned about the remake at the same time as players from all over the world. One thing is clear: now the ball is on the roof of Sony.

Sources: Gamingbolt / Twitter