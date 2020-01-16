Mediaworld XDays flyer with PC Gaming discounts, games, consoles and accessories

Share it:

From January 15th to 26th XDays are back from Mediaworld: only online you will find a series of products on offer at a discounted price with free standard shipping. Promotional items also include consoles, video games, gaming PCs, accessories and peripherals.

Among the gaming notebooks on offer we cite for example MSI GF63 THIN 9RCX-851IT for 899 euros, Acer Nitro 7 for 1299 euros, Lenovo Legion Y540 for 999 euros, Asus PG27UQ monitors for 1999.99 euros, MSI Optix AG32CQ for 449 euros and Samsung C49HG90 for 899 euros.

Among the accessories we point out the Xbox wireless controller (black color) for sale at 39.99 euros, Razer Huntsman keyboards at 99 euros, Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Rapidfire at 169.99 euros, HP Omen Sequencer at 99.99 euros.

Finally on the console front there are some offers from PlayStation with Days Gone and Death Stranding on sale for 39.99 euros each, MediEvil for 19.99 euros and Wireless Gold headphones for 59.99 euros in the standard version with Fortnite voucher or in the limited version Gold Rose.

The complete list of Mediaworld XDays January 2020 discounts is available on the chain's website, the promotion is valid exclusively for purchases made online and it cannot be applied to expenses made in individual points of sale scattered throughout Italy.