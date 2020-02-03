Mediaworld XDays Discounts: all console and PC Gaming offers from 3 to 12 February

Share it:

From today until 12 February Mediaworld's XDays are back with many discounts also in the Video Games, Console and PC Gaming category, offers to which is added the free shipping on its selected products.

Of note is the offer on PS4 Slim 1 TB with two DualShock 4 and FIFA 20 for € 299.99, Logitech G29 steering wheel for 194.99 euros and again Trust Gaming GXT 705 Ryon chair at 119.99 euros, Logitech G432 7.1 headphones at 44.99 euros, MSI Gaming Notebook at a reduced price, HP 24x Gaming monitor at 179.99 euros, Trust FXT 105 Izza mouse at 9.99 euros and many other items you can find in the link at the bottom of the news.

The offers shown are valid exclusively online for purchases completed on Mediaworld.it in the period from 3 to 12 February 2020, free shipping on XDays products is extended to the whole national territory, with delivery expected in 24/48 hours depending on the availability of the warehouse.

What do you think of the new Mediaworld XDays discounts of February 2020? Will you take advantage of these offers to make yourself (or make) a gift, perhaps in view of Valentine's Day? Have you found something that caught your attention? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.