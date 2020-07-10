Mediaworld Red Friday, new PS4 PRO discounts, Nintendo Switch and PC Gaming

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mediaworld launches the Red Friday flyer, valid from today until July 15th. Among the many products on offer there are also consoles, desktop and portable Gaming PCs and monitors. Here are the discounts of the Red Friday Mediaworld 2020.

Let's start by reporting Nintendo Switch (with Joy-Con Red / Neon Blue) in promotion at the price of 299.99 euros while Nintendo Switch Lite (in the colors turquoise, gray, yellow or coral) it costs 199.99 euros. PlayStation 4 PRO Gamma 1TB is sold for 349 euros instead of 409 euros, also on offer also Destop MSI PC, Monitor and Notebook Gaming HP Pavilion.

Find all the offers on the Mediaworld website, during Red Friday you can also take advantage of the zero interest financing, for more information you can contact the customer reception at the store closest to you.

We remind you that to be always updated on the best offers you can follow the Telegram channel video and tech offers of Everyeye.it, in this way you will have access to preview flyers, discounts on consoles, video games, PC gaming, accessories, smartphones, 4K and 8K TVs, monitors and many other IT and technology products.