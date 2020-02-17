Mediaworld presents PC Gaming Week with many discounts and offers until February 23rd

Share it:

new offered by Mediaworld, from today until 23 February, PC Gaming Week is underway, a week entirely dedicated to gaming Personal Computers, accessories and the most interesting gaming peripherals.

Among the products on offer for PC Gaming Week Mediaworld we find Notebook and PC Gaming of the best brands such as MSI and HP Omen, curved monitors, Full HD and 4K screens HP, Samsung, LG and the major manufacturers, as well as accessories such as mice, keyboards, controllers, gaming chairs from companies of the caliber of Logitech and Razer, just to name a few. And yet, headphones, SSD storage units, GPUs, processors, speakers, steering wheels, routers, motherboards, RAM memories, houses and sinks and many other articles.

As usual, we invite you to go personally to the nearest store to check for yourself the availability of the products that interest you most and any other promotions present in the store and perhaps not listed on the official website. There PC Gaming Week it starts today (Monday 17 February) and will continue throughout the week, up to and including 23 February, so you have plenty of time to carefully evaluate the current offers.