Mediaworld: new offer for Nintendo Switch bundles

Are you still undecided about buying Nintendo Switch? Then you might be interested in the new offer in time of Mediaworld, which for the next few days will sell bundles containing the standard model of the hybrid console (both in gray and neon versions) and a game at a reduced price.

Whatever bundle you decide to buy, in fact, the price will be 349.99 euros and not 388.99 euros. Among the games available coupled with the console we find: Animal Crossing New Horizons, Pokémon Sword, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Luigi's Mansion 3, Paper Mario The Origami King, The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening and Pokémon Shield. In each of these cases, the purchase includes the console and the physical version of a game in a bundle created by the retailer.

As you can guess, the offer is very interesting and allows you to immediately start playing with one of the most popular Nintendo console exclusives. In case you are interested, know that the promotion will remain valid until next Wednesday 19 August 2020.

Speaking of the hybrid console, did you know that according to some rumors Nintendo is producing a large number of Switches, arriving in stores by March 2021?