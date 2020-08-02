Mediaworld Mega Discounts: offers on video games, Nintendo Switch bundle and PC Gaming

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mediaworld has just launched the new promotion Mega Discounts, which will remain active online and in stores located throughout the country until next August 19th. Among the numerous technological products on sale, there is no shortage of consoles, gaming PCs and video games. Let's find them out together.

Let's start by pointing out a series of bundled with Nintendo Switch on sale. The hybrid console of Nintendo can be purchased in the colors gray or blue / neon red together with a game of your choice between The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield, Luigi's Mansion 3, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Paper Mario: The Origami King and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the price of 349.99 eurosinstead of € 388.99.

There are also several PS4 video games on offer, such as Burnout Paradise Remastered for 16.99 euros, Need for Speed ​​Payback for 23.99 euros, Need for Speed ​​Rivals for 15.99 euros, Anthem for 16.99 euros and UFC 2 for 16.99 euros. For Xbox One there is Ori and the Will of the Wisps for 25.49 euros, while for Nintendo Switch Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE Encore for 44.99 euros.

Two i Gaming PC on offeror the HP Pavilion Gaming 15-DK0061NL for 799.20 euros and the HP Omen 15-DC1045NL for 1274.15 euros. Finally, we report the Logitech G815 LightSync Tactile keyboard at 179.99 euros and the Samsung LED U28E590DS Monitor at 223.99 euros. More details on products and discounts can be found on the official Mediaworld Mega Discounts page.