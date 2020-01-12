MediaWorld launches weekend discounts on Notebook Gaming

Share it:

MediaWorld welcomed the weekend by launching a series of limited-time promotions on a variety of technological products. Among the many, there are also two gaming notebooks on offer that could be interesting to those who intend to play on the move.

The first is the Lenovo Legion Y540: offered at a discounted price of 1099.00 euros (instead of 1199.00 euros), it is equipped with an Intel Core I5-9300H 2.4 GHz processor, a 1 TB hard disk, a 256 GB SSD, 8 GB of RAM, a 15.6 "Full HD LED display and a 4 GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. The other, however, is theACER Nitro 7, proposed at 1299.00 euros instead of 1499.00 euros. On board is an Intel Core I7-9750H 2.6 GHz processor), a 512 GB SSD, 16 GB of RAM, a 15.6 '' Full HD LCD display and a 4 GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

Both notebooks, just like all the other products of the promotion "Only for the weekend", will remain on offer until 11.59 pm tomorrow 12 January. Therefore, if you are interested, we advise you to take advantage of it as soon as possible. More information can be found on the official MediaWorld website. We take this opportunity to remind you that MediaWorld's January discounts on video games and consoles are also available.