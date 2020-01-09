Mediaworld January Flyer: PS4 Discounts, Switch and Nintendo Games

Share it:

The return Mediaworld offers: the well-known chain launches the leaflet Semper con Tech, valid from today until January 19th. In addition to the usual discounts on consumer electronics, we also find specific promotions on consoles and video games.

On the hardware front, we point out PlayStation 4 Slim 1 TB with two DualShock 4 controllers at 299 euros, the same price for the PS4 1TB bundle with three games (Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4 End of a Thief and The Last Of Us Remastered). To buy PlayStation 4 PRO 1 TB (Gamma F) with Fortnite Voucher you need 337 euros, Nintendo Switch Model 2019 it costs 319 euros instead of 329 as per the price list.

Mediaworld also offers a price cut on Switch games, with numerous titles on sale at 49.99 euros each including Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Super Mario Maker 2, Luigi's Mansion 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening, Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario Party.

The last promotion concerns instead Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: by booking the game by January 16th you will pay 62.99 euros instead of 69.99 euros for the Standard edition. For all offers, please refer to the Mediaworld flyer of January 2020.