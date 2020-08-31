Mediaworld flyer Back to School: PS4 discounts and accessories on offer

Share it:

The return to school is approaching and also Mediaworld wants to make this occasion more fun (and convenient) thanks to the new offers of volantino Back to School, valid from today until 9 September.

The category “Console and Electric Mobility“presents various offers of moderate interest, among these we point out PlayStation Slim 500 GB White with 3 months subscription PS Plus at 299.99 euros and PS4 Slim 500 GB Jet Black with PlayStation Plus three-month subscription for 299.99 euros. And again, Wired controllers for PC and Xbox One for 44.99 euros, Sony Gold Wireless headphones for 69.99 euros and Sony Gold Wireless headphones with Fortnite Voucher for 69.99 euros.

There are no games on offer and the promotions only concern PlayStation 4 Slim and accessories such as Xbox controllers and wireless headphones. You can access the Mediaworld Back to School flyer via the link at the bottom of the news, to keep up to date on the best offers and new flyers of the big chains, we invite you to follow the Telegram channel offers video games and tech of Everyeye.it, so you will have access to discounts and offers on consoles, video games, PC gaming, accessories, gaming chairs, video cards, smartphones, 4K and 8K TVs, monitors and much more.