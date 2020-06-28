Mediaworld Discounts: Weekend only offers, PC Gaming and accessories

Share it:

The offers are back on time Only for the Mediaworld Weekend on gaming PCs and related accessories. Let's discover the discounts currently in progress, valid until 23:59 tomorrow 28 July.

The highlight of the promotion is the gaming PC Acer Nitro N50-600, sold for 1679 euros instead of 1999 euros. The machine is equipped with an Intel Core I7-8700 processor (3.2 GHz – 12 MB L2), a 256 GB SSD, 16 GB of RAM and an 8 GB NVIDIA RTX 2070 graphics card. For those looking for a high level monitor, there is the Samsung C49HG90 (49 "curved 4K display), offered at 815 euros instead of 899 euros.

We also report the gaming chair Nacon PCCH-310 green (109.99 euros instead of 129.99 euros), the Logitech G413 Carbon keyboards (65.99 euros instead of 84.99 euros) e Trust It Tural GXT845 GM Combo (31.99 euros instead of 34.99 euros), and headsets Trust GXT 322 Carus Gaming black (24.99 euros instead of 29.99 euros) e HP Omen X by HP Mindframe (129.99 euros instead of 169.99 euros). For more details on the products on offer, please consult the dedicated page on the official Mediaworld website.