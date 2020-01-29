Mediaworld Discounts: Mega Drive Mini, PC Gaming and accessories among the offers of January 29th

Share it:

Also for today (Wednesday 29 January) Mediaworld offers the discounts for the "Solo per Oggi" series, with a series of products on sale at reduced price only until 23:59 today. These also include games, accessories and PC Gaming.

Let's start by reporting Logitech G432 7.1 headphones at 47.99 euros (instead of 79.99 euros) and the Gn omn notebook by HP 15-DH0010NL, the latter for sale at 2,179 euros instead of 2,299 euros. The Samsung C27R500 curved monitor costs 152.99 euros instead of 169.99 euros while the Logitech G903 Hero mouse has a price of 99.99 euros instead of 149.99 euros.

The SEGA Mega Drive Mini a should also be considered 64.99 euros instead of 79.99 euros (normal list price). The 16-bit console reissue includes two wireless controllers and over 40 pre-installed games including Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2, Golden Ax, Gunstar Heroes, Altered Beast, Comix Zone, Thunger Force III, Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse , Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle, Wonder Boy in Monster World and many others.

Finally, the latest offer concerns the Nintendo Labo Assorted Kit available for only 29.99 euro instead of 69.99 euro, an interesting gift idea for young people and not only, at a really low price.