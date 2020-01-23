Mediaworld Discounts: 12-month Xbox LIVE Gold membership on offer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mediaworld offers for a limited period a substantial discount on the annual subscription to Xbox LIVE Gold, with an active promotion only online and not available in stores.

The annual Xbox LIVE Gold membership it is sold for 39.99 euros, as said it is a digital content therefore it will not be necessary to wait for the arrival of the cardboard to be scrapped at home, as also highlighted by Mediaworld in a note: "Digital content is an asset that can only be used through download. The purchase of digital content on our platform involves obtaining a code that allows you to enjoy the content by accessing the platform of the reference supplier."

You can purchase the Xbox LIVE Gold 12 month membership on the Mediaworld website through the link you find below, at the moment we do not know how exactly the promotion will last, so we advise you to take advantage of it if you are interested.

If you want to sign up for a subscription instead Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Game Pass + Xbox LIVE Gold) you can take advantage of the Microsoft offer that offers 30 days of subscription for one euro, a really interesting price that will allow you to experience first hand the quality of the service for a whole month without further financial outlays.