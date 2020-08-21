Mediaworld Back to School Flyer: discounts on PC gaming and accessories

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Also Mediaworld prepares to greet the beautiful season with many new offers on its products. The new leaflet was launched today Back to School, which also includes a number of discounts on gaming PCs, monitors and accessories. Let's find out in detail.

Let's start by pointing out the Gaming PC on offer, namely the HP Pavilion Gaming 15-DK0061NL at 749 euros (instead of 999 euros), the Acer Nitro 5 at 1299 euros (instead of 1499 euros) and the MSI MAG Codex 5 10-034IT at 1799 euros (instead of 2099 euros). Among accessories we report the HP Omen headset for € 46.99, the Trust GXT 105 Izza Illuminated mouse for € 12.99, the HP Omen 17.3 "black backpack for € 37.99, the Logitech G923 racing wheel (also compatible with PlayStation 4) for € 399. The monitor Acer Nitro VG270BMIIX Full HD at 139.99 euros.

You can consult the new Back to School Flyer at this address. The offers will be active until August 30th on the official website of Mediaworld and in all the points of sale located throughout the territory, where you can also find out about how to activate the zero-interest loan offered by the chain.