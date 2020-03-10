Entertainment

         Mediaset takes measures for the coronavirus: there will be no public in 'The Ana Rosa program,' Save me 'and its other programs

March 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

With the situation of alert for the Coronavirus deployed especially in Madrid, late or early this measure was to be taken: Mediaset has decided to do without the public of the programs of both Telecinco and Cuatro.

Or what is the same, Telecinco programs such as 'Save me', 'Ana Rosa's program' or 'Everything is a lie' in Cuatro they have already started broadcasting live without a public in the study as a preventive measure. Something that, it is expected, also applies to programs that are recorded with the public.


The 11 best realistic films about pandemics and deadly viruses

A measure that comes, in addition, shortly after we saw similar measures on the radio (the SER chain, for example with 'Modern Life') and that in the US it was decided that the recording of programs with as much solera as 'Jeopardy!' and 'The Wheel of the Fortune' would also be made without audiences.

READ:  The new narrative arc of the anime Drifting Dragon was shown in a rich trailer

Not only that, but cable chains such as AMC and A + E are canceling their planned upfronts for the next few days. Both cable chains have announced that will meet individually with advertisers. Quibi has also canceled its launch party.

Returning to Spain, Atresmedia and RTVE are expected to take similar prevention measures. At the moment 'El Chiringuito' has already been issued without audiences, and Antena 3 contests are recorded, so announcing this same measure will take us to know them. So far, they are taking extreme measures around health

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.