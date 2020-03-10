         Mediaset takes measures for the coronavirus: there will be no public in 'The Ana Rosa program,' Save me 'and its other programs

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With the situation of alert for the Coronavirus deployed especially in Madrid, late or early this measure was to be taken: Mediaset has decided to do without the public of the programs of both Telecinco and Cuatro.

Or what is the same, Telecinco programs such as 'Save me', 'Ana Rosa's program' or 'Everything is a lie' in Cuatro they have already started broadcasting live without a public in the study as a preventive measure. Something that, it is expected, also applies to programs that are recorded with the public.

A measure that comes, in addition, shortly after we saw similar measures on the radio (the SER chain, for example with 'Modern Life') and that in the US it was decided that the recording of programs with as much solera as 'Jeopardy!' and 'The Wheel of the Fortune' would also be made without audiences.

Not only that, but cable chains such as AMC and A + E are canceling their planned upfronts for the next few days. Both cable chains have announced that will meet individually with advertisers. Quibi has also canceled its launch party.

Returning to Spain, Atresmedia and RTVE are expected to take similar prevention measures. At the moment 'El Chiringuito' has already been issued without audiences, and Antena 3 contests are recorded, so announcing this same measure will take us to know them. So far, they are taking extreme measures around health