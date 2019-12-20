         Mediapro continues its expansion and buys El Terrat, the Buenafuente producer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After a few months since the first rumors began, Mediapro closed Thursday the purchase of El Terrat Variety reports. The producer founded by Andreu Buenafuente will become part of the company's producing arm after closing an operation of the details have not yet been revealed.

This purchase comes in the expansion context that the Jaume Roures company is experiencing throughout this year, with the creation of Mediapro Studios last March. Under this brand they have been present in the production of about thirty national and international series this year alone.

On the other hand, with the acquisition of El Terrat, they enter the land of the "commedia", genre in which the producer specializes. Currently the company of Buenafuente and Agustí Esteve nourishes a good number of programs to several chains, mainly Movistar +.

There we have spaces like 'The Resistance' by David Broncano, Quequé's 'Locomundo' and Buenafuente's 'Late Motiv' In addition to Berto Romero's magnificent series 'Look what you've done'. They also develop programs for SER and RAC, TV3, Neox, laSexta ('Sálvados'), etc.

Thus, the Roures company takes another step in its plan to be one of the main suppliers of audiovisual content in Spain beyond football with which it has moved for so many years.