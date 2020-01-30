Medal winners of the sixth edition

Share it:

The Yago Awards reach its sixth edition this year. In case anyone still has doubts, they are the awards given to those artists and industry personalities that the Film Academy has not recognized in the Goya, sometimes so unfairly. So to amend such sloppings, there are the Yago.

The jury, which is composed of several comrades of film journalism in Spain, and chaired by the director of the awards, Santiago Alverú, they have fixed this new record that is as follows:

The Impepinable Yago: the award for the non-winning nominee. This awards has fallen to Marta Nieto According to the jury's vision, the work of the two actresses has not been sufficiently valued by the academy. Nieto offers in 'Madre' an example of dedication, preparation and empathy to the vision of a director, to the requirement of a groundbreaking and unexpected project. The actress was recognized in Venice in the Horizons section.

The Yago for the un nominated: the unrecognized in the category. This year he takes it and María Rodríguez Soto. The actress draw in 'The days to come' one of the most complete roles in the history of our cinema, according to the jury. He has offered his soul and body to build a character full of nuances.

The Yago tol unrecognized: the decoration for those professionals who cannot be nominated for a Goya because there is no candidacy for them. This year has fallen on in Snow Peñuelas Y Elena Vázquez; director and press coordinator, respectively, of 20th Century Fox Spain. The jury, as members of the film press they are, wanted to highlight their professionalism, sympathy and talent at the time when 20th Century Fox Spain closes after years of commitment to cinema in our country.

The Yago to less commercial success: 'The crack zero'. The movie of José Luis Garci has been recognized by the jurors, given the effort involved in raising a story so personal, that it completes the universe of 'Crack.

The Yago to the best irreducible group: He has fallen for the cast of the film 'Advantages of traveling by train', for his unparalleled work in a different and risky work. Actors like Pilar Castro, Javier Botet or Ernesto Alterio combine their work in an indescribable choral film. His effort to create such an anomalous film in our cinema could not go unnoticed by the Yago.

The Yago of Honor in this edition it is for the group G men. The prize, conferred by a special jury also formed by several film journalists, falls to those who have been considered the particular Beatles, protagonists of the films 'Let go of your hair' and 'Suffer Mammon', directed by Manuel Summers. Both tapes were two of the highest grossing films of his time and the Yago want to claim as the emblem of the most casual, friendly and fun Spanish cinema.

The gala will be held at Sala El Sol in Madrid next February 18, and will be driven by the comedian Luis Fabra.