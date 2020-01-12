Medal winners of the 25th Edition of the Forqué Awards

Share it:

Grace Querejeta Y Paz Vega They have been in charge of giving the prize for the Best Film of the 25th Edition of the Forqué Awards. 'The infinite trench' was the winner of the ceremony. The Basque-Andalusian film is triumphant in the edition that the awards meet the fourth century.

The ceremony, which is supported by Ibercaja, has been held at the IFEMA Municipal Palace in Madrid. One more year the gala is the kick-off to the season of awards in our country. TV presenter Elena Sanchez and the director and actor Santiago Segura They have been responsible for driving it. The director of the saga 'Torrente' has had strokes for everyone: for actors, for the mayor of Madrid, for the realization team and even the public has received the odd mockery. Director Gonzalo Suarez He has received the EGEDA 2020 Gold Medal, with an emotional speech in which he has remembered the producers, Enrique Cerezo included.

On the occasion of the "silver wedding" of the awards, EGEDA wanted to pay a special tribute to the work of the producer and the history of this prestigious award of the Spanish Film Industry. For this reason, a vote was opened among its partners to choose the ones that consider the four best films among all the winners in these 24 editions. According to the vote of the EGEDA partners, 'The Pan's Labyrinth' It has been the winner being among the finalists with 'The Good Star', 'The Minimum Island', 'Solas' and Thesis.

To accompany the stars of our industry, the ceremony has not lacked musical numbers, largely paying homage to the seventh art: the performances of The secrets, Antonio José or Ana Mena a tribute to the disappeared was added Sixth Camilo: Angela Carrasco Y Paco Arrojo They paid tribute to the singer with a repertoire of his greatest hits.



Then you can read the full list of awards :

Best Fiction Feature:

'The infinite trench' by Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño and Jose Mari Goenaga

Best Spanish Film of the last 25 years

'The Labyrinth of the Faun', by Guillermo del Toro

Best Female Interpretation:

Clara Nieto for 'Mother'

Best Male Interpretation:

Antonio Banderas for 'Pain and Glory'

Latin American film of the year:

'The Odyssey of the Giles', by Sebastian Borensztein

EGEDA Gold Medal

Gonzalo Suarez

Film Award in Education and Values

'Seventeen', by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo

Best Documentary

'Ara Malikian: a life between the ropes', by Nata Moreno

Best Cinematographic Short Film:

'The swimmer', by Pablo Barce