Medal of Honor Above and Beyond: the VR adventure has a release date!

In an evening that proved to be full of news for Virtual Reality enthusiasts, an interesting announcement also comes from Respawn Entertainment.

The software house already author of the Titanfall series, Apex Legends and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order presents itself on the videogame market VR with a new title linked to the Medal of Honor universe. Less than a month after the presentation of the first trailer for Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, the development team confirms the production launch date. Enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the Second World War, for an experience based on immersion.

As an Allied Strategic Services agent, the player will embark on a campaign that will lead him on missions by land, sea and air. The wait to get your hands on Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond won’t be very long. As you can verify directly at the bottom of this news, the Respawn Entertainment Twitter account confirms that the VR game will be available starting from the next December 11th.

The title will make its way both up Steam be on Oculus Store, with compatibility with Facebook viewers, whose family is also preparing to welcome Oculus Quest 2 ..