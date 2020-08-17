Me Against You: a new film with Luì and Sofì is coming, here is the trailer

Share it:

After their film debut with Me Contro Te Il Film, web stars Luì and Sofì are ready to entertain the little ones once again with the new film, entitled Me Against You – The Mystery of the Enchanted School.

At the center of the plot there will be a mysterious school and the two protagonists will find themselves facing the perfidious Mr. S .: there will be no lack of ingredients that made the two young actors famous: their adventures will be based on a strong sense of friendship and on jokes they will make. smile especially the younger spectators.

Shooting for the film began in Rome, under the supervision of the director Gianluca Luzzi and Warner Bros. Pictures., and the screenplay was written by Emanuela Canonico, Andrea Boin, Luigi Calagna and Sofia Scalia. Here is the official synopsis:

"A beautiful school is about to reopen after many years and Luì and Sofì (Me against You) are the special guests of the inauguration party, their friend Pongo is waiting for them there. The school could, however, hide a mystery and, once again , Me against You will have to face the evil Mr. S with courage and try to sabotage his evil plans in the name of friendship.In the school, for the first time, Luì and Sofì could learn an important secret about their past. A new “magical” adventure in cinema for Luì and Sofì, in an all-fairy world, with lots of surprises and fun for their little fans and all families ".

Luì and Sofì were the first to make the announcement on social media, also sharing a teaser trailer which gives us a first taste of what awaits us. Given the extraordinary success of Me Contro Te at the cinema, once again the film will arrive in Italian cinemas, and will try to repeat the magic, although the release date has not been revealed at the moment.