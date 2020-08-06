MCU star Robert Downey Jr will produce a new crime series on Apple TV +

Share it:

Apple Tv + has ordered the production of a new detective series, created by Adam Perlman (Billions) and by Team Downey, the production company run by Robert and Susan Downey, who will produce the show together with Apple Studios. The series is based on the actual events described in the article The Sting, written by Michael Lista for Toronto Life.

The series will focus on a frustrated Canadian detective, who faces a decades-old unresolved case in the hope of getting a confession and becoming a hero. The case escapes its control when he tries an elaborate operation and tightens one strange friendship with its target.

Robert Downey Jr he will not play the Canadian policeman, but he should have a supporting role. It will also be executive producer of the series, together with Perlman, Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell of Team Downey. Michael Lista will be co-executive producer.

Team Downey recently produced Dolittle for Universal, which turned out to be a box office flop, and is currently working on Scott Cooper's psychological thriller A Head Full of Ghosts, in whose cast there will be Margaret Qualley (Once upon a time in Hollywood). Adam Perlman, before billions, of which he became executive producer last season, has worked on series such as The Newsroom and The Good Wife.

For other insights on Robert Downey Jr, we refer to his best roles before Tony Stark and 10 unknown curiosities about the actor.