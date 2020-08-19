MCU star Brie Larson reveals why she failed audition for Terminator: Genisys

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As you will surely know if you follow Everyeye regularly, for a few weeks the Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson has become a YouTuber and almost daily she has fun creating content for her new portal, especially now that the sets are still closed.

In one of the most recent videos, the actress told of how, when and why she failed the audition for Terminator: Genisys, film of the famous saga with Arnold Schwarzenegger which he eventually opted for Emilia Clarke as the protagonist.

According to the statements of the Captain Marvel star, the audition day had not started in the best way since on going to the audition he discovered that he had a flat tire. In the end it was discarded because, apparently, he was unable to hold a gun correctly. "I did my audition"says Larson in the video you can find below."A couple of days later, I realized that I have not received any news or feedback in any way. I was sure I had done a great job. I didn't understand why they didn't even call me back and, a few months later, my manager contacted me and said, 'Listen. We finally got the feedback, and I'm told they think you don't know how to hold a gun."

But Larson claims that at the audition she was never asked to hold a pistol nor was she given one to try and hold it, so why it was discarded will forever remain a mystery. "I mean, I'm grateful, because I don't want to make movies just to hold a gun. But I always thought it was funny that in their head they thought I couldn't hold one, so I never really understood what the problem was."

Recall that Brie Larson will return in Captain Marvel 2 in 2022.