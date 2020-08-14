MCU, Shia LaBeouf is practically Wolverine in the amazing BossLogic fanart

Share it:

Also today we show you a potential candidate for the role of Wolverine in the MCU, at least according to the web, and even second BossLogic (although that was not the intention), the author of this truly remarkable fanart.

From Keanu Reeves to Scott Eastwood, from Daniel Radcliffe to Taron Egerton, including Tom Hardy, there are so many actors called into question when it comes to the face that will replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the MCU.

But it is BossLogic today to offer us, even if involuntarily, another contender: Shia LaBeouf.

The Transformers and Honey Boy actor would be, also according to several users who commented on the post, perfect for playing the role of Wolverine, and if the fanart that you also find at the bottom of the news can be any indication, at least visually, we can only agree. It does not matter that initially the edit was to portray LaBeouf as Bobby Drake, or the Ice Man.

"Shia LaBeouf @thecampaignbook as Iceman … But in all honesty I think I just drew

@RealHughJackman"writes as a caption of the post, and in fact …

And you, what do you think? As you would see Shia Labeouf as Logan? Or maybe you think he's better suited as Iceman / Bobby Drake? Let us know in the comments, and tell us the other alternatives for both roles.