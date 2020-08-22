Entertainment

MCU, a star of The Boys applies as the new Wolverine

August 22, 2020
Lisa Durant
The toto-Wolverine continues for the new era of the X-Men by Marvel Cinematic Universe, and although it still takes a while for the real castings to begin, the web, the journalists and the actors themselves do not hold back in naming names. .. Like this actor’s The Boys.

It is not the first time that his name has been associated with the character, but on this occasion it is precisely Anthony Starr to indicate the will to interpret, one day, the mutant with the claws of adamantium.

Interviewed by the Screen Geek site, Starr thus answered the question that asked him which member of the X-Men would he like to play in the MCU if the opportunity arose: “I’d say Wolverine. Sure, that would be a remarkable legacy to carry on, after Hugh Jackman practically sculpting the character, wouldn’t it? But as I always say, never say never“.

And keeps going “But at the moment, I’m just enjoying what we’re doing on the show. And to be honest, Wolverine doesn’t wear spandex, which is definitely downside for me. I like the feel of those tight pants, you know? If maybe they could find some tighter jeans … We could try some leather pants! Or maybe a tight suit. I might be tempted“.

But for now I’m happy like that. What will be then, will be“Homelander interpreter reiterates”I really appreciate our fans. We have a really enthusiastic and passionate fanbase, and I love their ideas and support. I hope they will enjoy the second season of The Boys, and I am simply delighted that they have given us a third.“.

And you, as you would see Anthony Starr as Wolverine? Let us know in the comments.

