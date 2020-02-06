Share it:

You have been eating chips for a lifetime.

Why did McDonald's turn its logo around?

Along its history, McDonald's He has had to face different controversies. However, one of the most murky cases for which the company was splashed was the Famous Monopoly scam. If it doesn't sound like you or you don't remember it, we make a brief summary. In 1987, the restoration chain launched 'the great game of Monopoly', a promotion whereby their customers could earn a lot of money if they picked up cards that were in their products There were different colors and those who participated had the possibility of making up to a million dollars. So far everything great. Obviously, finding the succulent gift was not a simple task (that McDonald's should have thought) until a former corrupt policeman arrived and managed to mount the perfect scam.

It looks like the script of a movie, but it was a real case that now portrays HBO through the documentary titled Mcmillion $, and in which McDonald's It had nothing to do. Jerry Jacobson was the thinking head of this whole plot. Known as 'Uncle Jerry' he partnered with the company that printed the Monopoly cards. This was given to people of trust in exchange for a prize amount and thus scammed a lot of pasta for more than a decade, until a sneak alert alerted the FBI and was hunted.

'Mcmillion $', the HBO documentary about the Monopoly scam that splashed at McDonald's

You can already see it on HBO. Through this documentary series, six chapters, you will know all the details about this Monopoly scam that splashed at McDonald's. Produced by Mark Wahlberg, he collects testimonies of FBI agents who worked to bring to light all the truth about 'Uncle Jerry' and the executives of the restoration company that were deceived, among others involved. Do not miss it because it is as addictive as your hamburgers.