McFarlane Toys presents the line of DC character action figures

January 2, 2020
Lisa Durant
The most fans of DC Comics has a new collection of action figures to pay attention to, as McFarlane Toys finally lets us see the DC Multiverse line announced a while ago.

Our First Look At DC Multiverse Action Figures From McFarlane Toys Batman Superman Harley Quinn

In more than 100 images you will be able to see every detail of these 18 cm collectables, desasaplanded so that you can have them at home with other products from previous collections of this same manufacturer and others such as NECA and Storm Collectibles.

These figures highlight a level of articulation well above the average, as they include 22 points of articulation so that you can place them in virtually any position.

As the name of the collection suggests, the figures are centered on several DC universe, which includes animation versions, the Arrowverse TV, several recent comic book appearances and more versions of Batman, Harley Quinn, Joker, Arrow and so many others

All figures are dated to January of this year and the average price is expected to be around € 19.99 if they are marketed soon in our market, for now they will reach territories like the United States.

