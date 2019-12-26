Entertainment

McFarlane Toys announces figures of Cyberpunk 2077; Keanu Reeves included

December 26, 2019
Lisa Durant
The manufacturer McFarlane Toys has announced a new line of action figures based on video games Cyberpunk 2077 developed by CD Projekt RED Poles and, how could it be otherwise, the character of Keanu Reeves will have his own action figure.

The figures presented include V, protagonist of this story, in his male version and Johnny Silverhand, the character played by Reeves and also the one that will have more weight in history after the protagonist himself.

In the case of Silverhand there will be a figure of 18 centimeters and another of 30 centimeters. No dates have been given for sale and we do not know if they will end up being sold in our country.

There is no trace of the female version of V, whom we have seen in some trailer than another and that will also be part of the game thanks to a powerful character editor shown during the first gameplay of the title

