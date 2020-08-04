MCES Italia launches the Gaming Club to help sports clubs enter Esports

Share it:

After landing in Italy with the opening of a branch in Rome, and entry into the Italian Esports Observatory, the MCES team does not stop and continues in its project of support and evolution of the Italian Esports scene.

The club, among the most popular and successful in Europe, announces the arrival in Italy of its own Gaming Club: the section dedicated to traditional sports clubs that want to enter the world of Esports and open a gaming section.

More and more realities linked to real sport, are in fact deciding to open up to virtual sport too, but for the most part these are communication operations: through the Gaming Club project, on the other hand, MCES Italy promises to help them transit the Esports world in a concrete way.

MCES Italia therefore offers traditional sports clubs of support them in the creation of a sports section dedicated to Esports that allows you to speak to Generation Z. The creation of eSports sectors at traditional sports clubs, on the one hand, allows them to regain possession of a slice of practitioners who have been losing lately, and the eSports sector and the practitioners themselves to grow.

By joining the MCES Gaming Club network, the sports club will keep its name which will be joined by that of MCES Italia to guarantee recognition, quality and origin of the service received.

A software will also allow you to manage all aspects of the job, from the more purely sports and training ones, to community management and the organization of tournaments and events. An initiative that promises to be a winning one, given that it has already been signed the first agreement with the first sports club: this is the SS Romulea 1921, one of the oldest football schools in our country, five times champion of Italy.

Romulea is a glorious club and a source of pride for the youth sport of Rome: the first MCES Academy will be born inside the Romulea sports center and the Romulea eSport will compete in the main national competitions shortly before on Fifa and then on other titles.

"Among our missions is to bring real sport closer to virtual sport. There are in fact many similarities between professional players and athletes, both from a competitive and popularity point of view. Esports are now a consolidated movement, involving millions of fans and generating important economic results"- they declare Pierfrancesco Iazeolla is Tommaso Maria Ricci, respectively CEO and General Manager of MCES Italia, to then add: "This is why many sports clubs want to create their own Esports sections, and here we come into play: our uniqueness is precisely that of spreading ourselves within the ecosystem of traditional non-esports sports clubs, using innovative methods to help them transit towards the eSports world".

In short, a 360-degree consultancy service to understand how best to move in a constantly evolving sector, and joining the network is easy: just write to the MCES Italia email address.