McEnroe and Navratilova, united against a tennis legend like Margaret Court

The image is going around the world. The legend of tennis Margaret Court He is being harshly criticized for his "homophobic" comments. There are already many, including professional extenists, who ask the Australian Open to change the name to the tennis court that bears his name.

This Monday, John McEnroe Y Martina Navratilov they jumped on the court with a tennis banner where you could read "Evonne Goolagong Arena", asking for the name change.

The tournament organization itself has called the attention of these two extenists for performing this act, as it is about "a lack of important protocol" and argue that they will talk to them.

The television broadcast, which was live, cut off immediately before the banner was displayed to prevent the world from seeing the message. "Two of our guests have broken that protocol today ", they argued. Nevertheless, what the Australian Open didn't count on is with social networks. The image has gone viral and is already shared in hundreds of Twitter accounts.

The Australian Margaret Court, the biggest winner in history (24), is honored this Tuesday on completion andThe 50th anniversary of his' Grand Slam'. Your comments against him LGBT collective have done a lot of damage and so they are doing show their former companions.