Mbappé's precious gesture with a boy who has fallen in love with networks

Kylian Mbappé He left this Saturday one of the most beautiful gestures ever seen in the world of football. One minute after completing the regulatory time at the Parque de los Príncipes, during the game that PSG faced Amiens, a boy jumped into the field looking for the French player, author of two of the four goals with which the local team took the victory.

Despite the security, the minor reached Mbappé, who did not hesitate to hug him and accompany him out of the field, with the fan in tears. In addition, the PSG player took the opportunity to sign an autograph in the book the boy was carrying. After that, the security of the stadium accompanied at least off the field.