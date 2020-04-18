Sports

"Mbappé will not be worth more than 40 million and who will be able to buy it?", Daniel Cohn on the transfer market

April 18, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
The coronavirus crisis has stopped the entire world, and soccer was not going to be less. With almost all competitions paused, the debates go further on the renudación of the parties, and many are those who speak of a notable drop in prices compared to the transfer markets.

The last to pronounce has been Daniel Cohn-Bendit. The French MEP has referred to the value of PSG's young promise, Mbappé: "Tomorrow, after the coronavirus crisis, it will not be worth more than 35 or 40 million, instead of 200" and kept wondering "Who will be able to buy it?"

In addition, he warns that this will not be an isolated case, and the prices of most players will be greatly reduced: "This crisis will clean up the irrationality of professional sports (…) There will be a de facto regulation. It would be necessary to go even further with a salary cap. It is a reorganization that passes not only for the salaries of the players, but also for the right to image and publicity. "

"In the future, in football television contracts, it will have to be determined that a percentage goes to the Olympic sport and another to the amateur sport, for example” Cohn-Bendit has pointed out.

