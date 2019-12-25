Mbappé spent two days in Doha and did not meet with the Emir of Qatar

Kylian Mbappé has spent a couple of days of his vacation in Doha, capital of Qatar, city in which he was performing recovery exercises at the famous Aspetar sports clinic.

The owner of Paris Saint-Germain lives in Doha Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar and promoter of the purchase of the club in 2011, since Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is only the president and general director of the team.

However, according to the information in Le parisien, Mbappé did not meet with the club owner in his two-day stay in Doha, something strange considering that both knew that they agreed in the city.

It should also be said that the French newspaper also ensures that the PSG is preparing an offer virtually "irrechazable" to retain the young French striker so sought after by other clubs in Europe, especially Real Madrid.