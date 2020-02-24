Sports

Mbappé responds to the ultras: "Fear of winning?"

February 24, 2020
Edie Perez
Kylian Mbappé has responded to the ultras of Paris Saint Germain. The Paris team beat the Girondins de Bordeaux 4-2 on Sunday and the young striker signed the third goal.

During the game, in the stands of the Ultras Park of the Princes a banner could be read that said: "Kombouaré, Gino, Raï were the fury to conquer. Silva, Mbappé, Neymar: Afraid to win? Lay eggs. " Later, the ultras took out another banner against the players. "Worthy to wear our colors?" Said the banner this time.

The player's response was after the game. Once he had added the three points, Mbappé uploaded a story to Instagram in which he posed the question of the first banner. "Fear of winning?" He said.

