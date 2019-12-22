Mbappé disguises himself as Santa Claus to surprise a group of children

French striker Kylian Mbappé He changed his t-shirt for Santa Noe's suit this Saturdayl to surprise the children of the Paris-Saint Germain Foundation, Les Enfants d'abord, who were also able to attend the last match of the Parisian team before the holidays.

The PSG said Sunday that, for the fifth consecutive year, the club decided to dedicate that last meeting to the young to those you help through your organization.

Mbappé contributed with a double to the victory against Amiens 4-1 and later went to the party organized for those children, which also included the president, Nasser al Khelaifi, and players like Thiago Silva or Ander Herrera.

The 240 small guests were able to accompany the players in the warm-up and at the entrance to the field and then witnessed the meeting from the stand most exclusive of the Parisian Park of the Princes.