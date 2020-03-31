Mbappé denounces a scam that uses its image to sell "miraculous" investments

French international striker for Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappé has filed a complaint for the use of his name in a scam network with cryptocurrencies which is being investigated by the French police.

As published on Tuesday the newspaper L'Équipe, the player denounced the use of your name and image without their permission in various advertising campaigns on the networks to encourage participation in virtual currency acquisition programs.

Mbappé, 21, recommended in these campaigns these "miraculous" investments that "they allow anyone to become a millionaire in just three or four months."

They invented for it interviews of the striker in various media in which he assured that this opportunity had to be seized before the traditional banks permanently eliminated them. In the spring of 2019, Mbappé's Twitter account was already hacked to recommend a similar investment in it, remember L'Équipe.

How frames work

According to French researchers, this type of plot uses the good image of celebrities to convince investors to put their money in this type of virtual currencies. Through call centers located in Israel, they contact clients to convince them to invest, and when they do, they disappear without a trace.

According to the Financial Markets Authority, in 2018 they received 1,100 complaints of this type and fraud reached 55.5 million euros. Last year, the scammed figure was about 30 million.

Researchers claim that cryptocurrencies have fallen somewhat into disuse and that scammers are now proposing investments in other products, such as great wines, matured wiskis or even dairy cows.