Mbappé better than Messi, according to CIES

The International Center for Sports Studies has compiled a list of the 20 most complete footballers in the five major leagues in the last half year of competition. What stands out: Mbappé's position as number one and ninth place for Messi in the table. Ahead of the Argentine are Van Dijk, Neymar, Di María, Ilicic, Joe Gomez, Kimpembe and Verratti.

CIES uses a particular methodology for these analyzes. Based on the OptaPro data, it focuses on 6 parameters of the game, such as the recoveries, the rigor, the creation of occasions or the shots. All those actions that mean a better provision to the service of the team. The data is transferred to a global context that does not penalize footballers depending on their position. That is, that Messi has more shots than Joe Gomez, for example, is a no-brainer. But that is tried to alleviate with calculation methods that are not governed by these differences. In this way, CIES aims to underline the need to take into account the group and its determining factors to measure individual potential.

Performance in the last six months

Mbappé (91 points); Verrati (90.6); Kimpembe (90.4); Joe Gomez (90.2); Ilicic (90.2); Di Maria (89.9); Neymar (89.9); Van Dijk (88.8); Messi (88.1); Praise (87.9); Kroos (87.9)