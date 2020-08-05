Mazatlán FC reported one more case of COVID-19

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Sinaloan organization accumulates seven positive cases. The previous reports correspond to July 10 and 25 (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)



The organization of Mazatlán FC reported a positive case of coronavirus, after conducting 56 tests on players, coaching staff and first team staff.

In a press release, the team disclosed that eThe positive result was in a player and he is asymptomatic, who is already isolated and under observation.

From the end of May to date, the Sinaloan franchise accumulates a total of seven positive diagnoses among members of the first team. The previous cases were reported on July 10 and 25, with three cases respectively.

In Liga MX a total of 66 cases of COVID-19 are reported in the aforementioned period, which includes players, coaching staff and staff, in the 18 clubs of the first division.

Mazatlán FC obtained its first point in the tournament, after drawing with Querétaro (Photo: Twitter @ MazatlanFC)

Meanwhile, the next meeting of the organization based in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, will be this Friday, August 7, before Toluca, at 9:30 p.m., duels corresponding to Day 3 of the Guard1anes Tournament.

The team that is in charge of Juan Francisco Palencia He added a point in the tournament, after a 1-1 draw with Querétaro, on August 3. Annotation you made Mario Osuna.

By accumulating a point out of six possible, Mazatlán FC is located in position number 16 of the general classification. It will be necessary to remember that in his debut in the Liga MX he lost 4-1 to Puebla.

Football player Mario Osuna It was the manager who made the annotation that gave the tie to Mazatlán FC against Querétaro, and which meant the first point for the Sinaloa franchise, he mentioned: “being a Sinaloa player and being at home I want to do things well and help the teamHopefully this will be the first of many goals in Mazatlán. ”

The organization in charge of Juan Francisco Palencia has added one point out of six possible (Photo: Twitter @ MazatlanFC)

In relation to the results recorded after two days, the native of Culiacán, Sinaloa, mentioned in a press videoconference on August 4 that the team must work on all its lines, particularly in the defensive zone, since they have five goals against him.

He added: "There is a lot to work on all the lines, we have eaten 5 goals in two games and that worries us. We need to have balance, the idea of ​​Paco (Palencia) of possession of the ball is clear to us ”.

The change of venue does not consider it a cause of the team's misstep, the team's move was completed in less than a month, in addition to the fact that they have only played two matches, in which they accumulate una defeat and a draw.

"Footballers are used to this, it is something that is lived and that we have to adapt, continue working with Paco (Palencia) to understand his game (…) We have adapted quite well to this that Paco asks us, but if many things fail us. The tournament is young and needs to be improved further. His work to date (Palencia) seems to me to have been good ”, added the 31-year-old footballer.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Juan Francisco Palencia, D.T. de Mazatlán FC, seeks victories for the new franchise of the league

Cata Domínguez, defender of Cruz Azul, is in the hospital with a lung infection; discard COVID-19

Hugo González, Mexican soccer player, held a meeting in the midst of an epidemic and Rayados separated him from the team

"Santos won fairly," sentenced Luis Fernando Tena, after Chivas' "painful" defeat against Santos