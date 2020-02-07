Mayte Lascurain loses 15 kilos … He said goodbye to ALL sugar!

Share it:

Mayte Lascurain, a member of the successful Pandora group, caught the attention of the media because of how thin it looks, and the famous one has lost 15 kilograms.

In an interview for ‘Everything for Women’ from Grupo Formula, Lascurain explained why he has lost so much weight:

They discovered something that I had called insulin resistance (…) is nothing serious, much less, but you have to go on a diet and take a diabetic but not with so many extremes or have to inject, but take care a lot of sugar, obviously so one goes down. ”

The famous said that she realized that she suffered from this disease after, even though she took care of herself and ate healthy, she could not lose weight, but instead, she went up and up without explanation.

The endocrinologist told him to do studies and tests "and they discovered that he had this disease. The first thing you do is enter a very strong diet, which is not carbohydrates, not fried, not sugars, take a strict way of eating, exercise".

Although Lascurain had to change his lifestyle and eating, he said that the change suited him and that he now has more energy:

"I feel good and very grateful that I have not had diabetes, that that would be another story (…) It is difficult in this race to be well physically and with a beautiful body. Yes people demand it ”.

