Mayte Carranco willing to keep Yanet García's post

February 14, 2020
After Yanet García went to the United States to work many women want to become the girl in the weather girl, hotter in Mexico, but one of them apparently manages to do it every day.

This is Mayte Carranco who has been the weather in Televisa News for a long time and like Yanet has very well worked buttocks, it shows in each block, where he is seen with dresses very tight to his figure.

Contrary to Yanet, Mayte is a fan of showing off her legs with her mini dresses, with which she demonstrates that she loves exercise as well as good food, since she also likes to wear bikinis with which she unleashes madness.

"Very pretty beautiful and what a body," "Very pretty legs and your black pantyhose," "That richness and I don't just talk about food," "Sweetie, send me greetings, I'm your number one fan," they write to Mayte.

It should be mentioned that Kimberly Flores, was one of the women who came to the program today to unseat the region, but it seems that Mayte will put a stop to the fitness girl, who also sports a body of envy.

Recall that Yanet stole the attention of viewers from the first day he appeared in the morning of Televisa.

.

