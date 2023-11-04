Mayo Chiki Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The book by Hajime Asano serves as the basis for the Japanese animated series Mayo Chiki. Keiichiro Kawaguchi is in charge of directing the TV series. The audience for this romantic comedy series extends beyond Japan. Fans of anime all across the world also appreciate the English dub’s high quality. A 7/10 rating on IMDb isn’t too shabby for this show, either.

However, the first season of this show premiered back in 2011. Mayo Chiki has been airing for ten years, yet its supporters are still hoping for a second season.

Mayo Chiki Season 2

To get a second season, Mayo Chiki fans have started petitioning online. But would the creators of Mayo Chiki still release a second season after more than a decade has passed since the first? If you’re curious about this as well, you’re in luck since we have some answers. All the details of the second season of Mayo Chiki have been recorded on this page. If you want to learn more about your favorite anime series, you should read the whole thing.

Mayo Chiki Season 2 Release Date

Premiering on July 8, 2011, the first season of ‘Mayo Chiki’ ran till September 30, 2011. It consisted of a total of 13 episodes. Since then, some viewers have been actively campaigning for a second season by completing online petitions, but we haven’t heard a peep from the production company since the conclusion of season one.

Regardless of the fact that the anime became moderately successful immediately after its premiere, sales of the series weren’t adequate to support a new season. Expecting anything at this time is futile and will likely result in more disappointment.

While it would be great if the show’s producers came up with a new season in the future, fans have plenty of other options in the meantime, including similar anime series and even manga. The premiere date for Season 2 of ‘Mayo Chiki’ will be posted here as soon as we hear it from the horses’ mouths.

Mayo Chiki Story

Kinjir Sakamachi is a 16-year-old high school student with gynophobia (an unnatural fear of women), which causes him to have constant nosebleeds whenever he comes into physical touch with a woman. He finds out Subaru Konoe, the well-liked and good-looking butler, is a she when he’s in the men’s room. Kinjir now has knowledge of Subaru’s secret and must collaborate with Subaru and her cruel mistress, Kanade Suzutsuki, to keep the secret safe.

Mayo Chiki Cast

Kinjirō Sakamachi Voiced by: Satoshi Hino (Japanese); Blake Shepard (English)

Kinjirou Sakamachi is an adolescent boy at an unnamed high school who has a severe case of gynophobia. After learning Subaru’s truth, he eventually befriends her. His untidy, cobalt-blue hair complements his similarly colored eyes. He often wears spectacles with a thin frame at the bottom, like these. He is very courteous and would never intentionally do damage to anybody.

Subaru Konoe Voiced by: Yuka Iguchi (Japanese); Genevieve Simmons (English)

Another main female character, Subaru Konoe, has orange hair and deep, bright blue eyes. She dressed like a butler despite her little height by donning a black tailcoat, suit trousers, and a white button-down blouse.

Kanade Suzutsuki Voiced by: Eri Kitamura (Japanese); Carli Mosier (English)

Kanade is the only child of the school principal and, on the surface, she seems to be a very adorable, innocent girl who would never hurt anybody. However, deep down, she is quite cruel and tortures poor Subaru by constantly taking advantage of his fear of women.

Kureha Sakamachi Voiced by: Kana Hanazawa (Japanese); Caitlynn French (English)

Masamune Usami Voiced by: Mariya Ise (Japanese); Margaret McDonald (English)

Nakuru Narumi Voiced by: Kana Asumi (Japanese); Allison Sumrall (English)

Nagare Konoe Voiced by: Keiji Fujiwara (Japanese); David Wald (English)

Jirō Sakamachi Voiced by: Eiji Miyashita (Japanese); Christopher Ayres (English)

Mayo Chiki Season 2 Plot

Since season 2 of Mayo Chiki has not been confirmed, the plot is currently unavailable. As a decade has gone since its debut, we are unable to make a prediction regarding the tale. But the first season had a great plot, full of romance and even a little humor.

Where to watch Mayo Chiki Season 2?

There is currently no official industry information on the production or airing of Season 2 of Mayo Chiki. However, you can watch the first season of the Mayo Chiki anime on HiDive and Amazon Prime Video right now. All of the episodes of this TV show are available on these mobile applications.

Mayo Chiki Review

One of the most striking aspects of ‘Mayo Chiki!’ is the depth of character development, especially among the show’s three main protagonists, who start out as total strangers but build a deep friendship throughout the course of the series. At first glance, they seem like your standard high school harem cast, but as the story progresses, each character reveals endearing quirks and nuances.