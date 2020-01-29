         "Maybe there should be a 'Friends' only with black or Asian actors." David Schwimmer

Share it:

'Friends' is one of the most popular series of all time. He enjoyed great success during its broadcast between 1994 and 2004 and the public today continues to enjoy it, so much so that billionaire figures are still paid for their streaming rights.

However, that revival of the series has been accompanied by a series of criticisms about whether 'Friends' was macho, homophobic or racist. Ross is undoubtedly the character that has received the most accusations about it and David Schwimmer, the actor who interpreted it, has taken advantage of an interview granted to The Guardian to make clear his point of view about it:

The truth is that the series was a pioneer in its time in the way of managing casual sex, sex with protection, gay marriage and relationships. In the first episode, my character's wife left him for a woman and there was a v Gay wedding, of my ex and his wife, which I attended.

I think that many of the problems today in many aspects is that the context is very little taken into account. You have to see it from the point of view of what the series was trying to do then. I am the first character to say something might be inappropriate or callous, but I think the barometer was pretty good then. I was already very much in tune with social and equality problems. Maybe there should be a 'Friends' only with black actors or a 'Friends' with all Asians. But I was very aware of the problems of diversity and pressed for years for Ross to date women of color. One of the first girlfriends I had in the series was an Asian-American woman, and later dated an African-American woman. There was a conscious push from me.

It is also interesting how the series handled the Judaism of the characters. I don't think it was revolutionary at all, but I'm glad that at least one episode wasn't just about Christmas. It was also Hannukah and I even dressed like Hanukkah's armadillo. I am glad that we at least recognize the differences in religious observation.

I am very clear that the key is in the context. It is true that there are jokes in 'Friends' that seen from the current perspective are out of place, but at the time it was a series that served to go forward on all those issues for which so many criticisms have received in recent years.

If we apply that scale to everything, do not worry, that even what we find today in the vanguard is quite likely to be outdated in several aspects within a few years. It is called being the daughter of his time and 'Friends' was very advanced to it but not in everything.