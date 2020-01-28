"May God dwell in your heart"; Maribel Guardia receives with tremendous bikini the 2020

The actress Maribel Guard He decided to receive the new year 2020 wearing a bikini in the middle of a pool.

The 60-year-old Costa Rican published a photograph on her official Instagram account, in which she took the opportunity to send good wishes to her followers for this new year that begins.

The Costa Rican looks better than ever and showed off her exercised figure in a blue swimsuit, during her vacation she took in Cuernavaca, Morelos ..

May your first steps this # 2020 take you along positive paths that you never traveled, that lead you to conquer your dreams, to make pauses to celebrate life, and even if you fall, that you can get up the necessary times to continue and leave traces on the path you don't have to step on again. May God dwell in your heart, ”the artist published.

Its publication has more than 133 thousand likes by its more than 4 million followers, who have left several comments in which they flatter their figure. Maribel She will turn 61 this May 29 and it seems that age does not go through it.

