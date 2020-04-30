May 25, deadline for leagues to inform UEFA of their plans

Share it:

European associations and leagues have until 25 of May as the deadline to inform UEFA of its future planning, if the domestic competitions or if they are terminated due to the impossibility of doing so due to the pandemic of the coronavirus.

The highest European body has sent the 55 associations member the guidelines on the principles of eligibility for club competitions of the 2020/21 season. In order to know the teams that participate in them, the current season must be resolved, either gambling or giving them up prematurely, as the Netherlands has already announced, for example. In this case, the federations must send the list of teams designated to compete in the next continental club competitions.

The "sports merit"

According to the document sent by UEFA, the first point indicates that admission "is based on sporting merit", so he urges associations and leagues 'to explore all possible options' to give a natural end to domestic tournaments.

Specifies in the second point, that before May 25 associations and leagues must inform UEFA of their planning on the resumption of their competitions and communicate the date on which they will play again and the format that applies.

However, it indicates that while trying to complete national competitions, associations and leagues may "have legitimate reasons to prematurely end their competitions" due to "the existence of an official order prohibiting sports events so that national competitions cannot be completed or it is highly unlikely that they will be completed before a date that allows the current season to be completed on time. "

He also understands that there may be "specific economic and financial justifications that would make the resumption of the season" "reckless" or "could jeopardize the long-term financial stability of the national competition and / or clubs."

In the event that a competition cannot be completed for those legitimate reasons, UEFA requires that by 25 May the association explain the circumstances that justify this decision and define the clubs that will participate next season "on the basis of sporting merit" this season.

The highest European body indicates that the equipment selection procedure "must be based on principles objective, transparent and non-discriminatory. The National Federations and Leagues, for the rest, must have the ability to decide the final positions in their domestic competitions, taking into account the specific circumstances of each competition. "

In addition to that "the final determination of the eligible places for UEFA club competitions should be csigned by the competent bodies and relevant at the national level. "

UEFA warns that "it reserves the right to reject or evaluate admission of any team proposed by a National Federation in a national competition ended prematurely. "

In particular, in these situations: "when national competitions have not been terminated prematurely for the reasons set out in these UEFA guidelines or for any other legitimate reason public health; the teams were selected in accordance with a non-objective, transparent and non-discriminatory procedure, so that the selected clubs could not be considered classified for their sporting merits; there is a public perception of injustice in the team ranking. "

